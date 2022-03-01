Massachusetts-Based Agility Tech Forms New Global Electronic Manufacturing Solutions (EMS) Company

Franklin, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2022 --Agility Tech, LLC, an innovator in global electronic manufacturing services (EMS), was formed in Q3 of 2021 by Steve Marian. Marian brings over four decades of expertise, diverse experience in solutions-based electronic manufacturing, and development of high-speed and next-generation interconnect solutions. The vast network of trusted relationships Marian has cultivated from his decades in the OEM and EMS sectors translates to offering deep knowledge, distinguished service and support, highly capable and fully-scalable global manufacturing models, and a competitive advantage to Agility Tech's customers.



David Hatch of Hatch Manufacturing Solutions has also recently joined Agility Tech, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in the electronics industry. He comes to Agility Tech with an impressive roster as a manufacturer's rep, working with prominent firms in New England. Working closely with engineers throughout his career, Hatch has successfully developed a reputation as a trusted advisor and solution provider for technical interconnect solutions and electro-mechanical products and services, supporting a wide array of manufacturing needs.



Agility Tech's total-solution model and methodology employs design for excellence (DFx) support for all factions of its compliance and design support: design for manufacturability (DFM), test (DFT), upgrades (DFU), serviceability (DFS), and supply chain (DFSP). Working with Agility Tech's North America and off-shore partners, manufacturing solutions are comprised of long-established operations that have extensive vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, which encompass a wide range of capabilities, including:



-Electronic Box & Unit Build

-Control Panels

-Electro-Mechanical Assemblies

-Custom and Molded Cable Assemblies & Tooling

-Complex Wire Harnesses

-High-Power Cable Assemblies

-Low-Pressure Molding

-Fiber Optic Assemblies

-Printed Circuit Board (PB) Assembly

-Injection Molded Plastics & Tooling

-Kitting

-Precision Machining, Metal Fabrication & Value-Add Assembly



These strategic partnerships cover a global footprint and ensure robust supply chain continuity for a wide range of core competencies with commitment to automation and efficiency, and adherence to strict quality management system (QMS) standards. Agility Tech represents Scott Electronics, with manufacturing facilities in Salem, NH and Nogales, Mexico; and Trident Precision Manufacturing, with its state-of-the-art full-service precision machining, metal fabrication, and value-add assembly facility in Webster, NY.



Its overseas partner in China has two accomplished manufacturing facilities that offer the highest quality products with vast vertically integrated capabilities.



Agility Tech is also a manufacturing partner to, and a licensed partner for Preddio Technologies' best-in-class condition-based IIoT technology, cloud and mobile platforms, and analytics.



Steve Marian, founder of Agility Tech says of this new venture, "Founding Agility Tech, especially during a time when supply chain confidence has been shaken, was a natural progression to bring together synergistically my decades of experience and relationships with our distinguished global manufacturing leaders in the EMS sector—to provide guidance, expertise and confidence to all facets of global solutions-focused electronic manufacturing. We are proud to work with our accomplished global manufacturing partners and are thrilled to offer such deep expertise, vast capabilities, and innovation that result in comprehensive and competitive solutions to our customers for current and future endeavors."



For more information, look online at www.agilitytech.net or call (774) 847-5533.



About Agility Tech, LLC

As an innovator in global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and support, Agility Tech takes its role as a trusted advisor, NPI, and manufacturing partner seriously, guiding customers through all aspects of design: design for excellence (DFx); product, process and tooling development; compliance; NPI; supply chain logistics and optimization; scalable global manufacturing; and fulfillment tailored to each customer's specific needs. Agility Tech intently focuses on customers' visions, challenges, and goals, optimizing and fast-tracking product introductions and time-to-market, and providing fully scalable, competitive, reliable, and highly capable domestic, Mexico, and off-shore manufacturing models. Its accomplished manufacturing partners are committed to the highest quality and hold many certifications and regulatory compliances, including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, UL/CSA, UL508A, IPC-620, J-STD-001 Soldering, ITAR, C-TPAT, and provide RoHS and REACH support.