Massachusetts Veterans Receive Free Dental Care from East Brewster Dental During Veteran's Smile Week

Brewster, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --Dozen of veterans in Brewster, MA recently received free dental care from the doctors and staff at East Brewster Dental during Veteran's Smile Week that took place November 9-13, 2015. Throughout the week, Dr. Bellorini, Dr. Harris, and their team of qualified hygienists and assistants provided free dental cleanings, fillings, tooth extractions, and denture repairs as a way to say thank you for their service. East Brewster Dental provided this veteran's dental campaign along with the Massachusetts Dental Society, and was also one of the few dental offices in the area elected to participate.



Unfortunately, most veterans don't qualify for dental benefits like they do for medical benefits. In order for a veteran to qualify for full VA dental benefits, they must be 100 percent disabled, have been a prisoner of war, or have developed a dental condition during their service. This leaves millions of veterans across the nation unqualified for dental benefits, but who also don't have the personal funds to pay full price for dental services they so desperately need. Veteran's Smile Week is a way that dental professionals in the area help veterans get the dental care they need and also contribute to their overall health.



The services offered during this week of free dental care provide veterans with renewed confidence in their smiles as well as improved oral health. Dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions help veterans eliminate bacteria and/or infections in their mouths that can potentially have adverse effects on other body systems. Providing repairs for chipped teeth or broken dentures helps veterans feel confident with their smiles and appearance once again.



One veteran who received free dental care from East Brewster Dental said, "Last week I had my teeth cleaned which was long overdue and a couple days later I got my two front chipped teeth taken care of. These two services saved me hundreds of dollars. I want you to know that I am extremely grateful for all you have done not only for me but also for all veterans who really need this help. I am so thankful for your service to me and for making my teeth look great."



About East Brewster Dental

With a combined 60 years of experience in the dental field, Dr. Glenn Harris and Dr. Stephen Bellorini of East Brewster Dental have become known as two of the most qualified dental professionals in the Brewster, MA area. Together, they offer a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry, along with laser dentistry, dental implants, and more.



To learn more about East Brewster Dental and the services they offered veterans during Veteran's Smile Week, please visit www.EastBrewsterDental.com.