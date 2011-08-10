CashAdvance.com Debuts Massachusetts Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2011 --Residents in Massachusetts now have access to an abundance of comprehensive information regarding payday lending within their state, thanks to the creation of the Massachusetts Consumer Resource section on CashAdvance.com. Residents within the state of Massachusetts are encouraged to peruse the Massachusetts Consumer Resource section if they are considering initiating a payday loan. Because cash advance regulations can vary between states, it is of the utmost importance that residents become familiar with their specific state legislation prior to commencing a cash advance. CashAdvance.com offers the most comprehensive and current information regarding state regulations within Massachusetts, and is dedicated to keeping consumers up to date regarding any reform concerning state legislation on payday lending.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Massachusetts Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Massachusetts, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers who are interested in potentially initiating a Massachusetts cash advance are encouraged to visit the Massachusetts Consumer Resource section as they prepare to explore their options. This section will explain in detail specific Massachusetts regulations, and what is currently prohibited within the state when it comes to payday lending.



In addition to explaining specific Massachusetts regulations, CashAdvance.com also offers a multitude of alternatives to the cash advance. CashAdvance.com provides information on how to apply for credit cards, how to contact creditors directly, and how to apply overdraft protection to personal bank accounts. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Massachusetts consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.