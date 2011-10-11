CashAdvance.com Debuts Massachusetts Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2011 --CashAdvance.com introduces its new Massachusetts Consumer Resource Center as a vital educational tool for consumers interested in learning about payday lending. Laws and regulations vary between states, which makes it difficult for consumers to get accurate and current information. CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have compiled facts that pertain to Massachusetts residents and have developed a consumer guide that allows residents to find the information they need in one location. By staying current on state laws regarding the cash advance process and requirements, consumers are able to make sound financial decisions.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



The Laws & Regulations page is found within the Massachusetts Consumer Resource Guide. This page has important information consumers should be aware of when deciding to get a Massachusetts cash advance. It is here that they can learn about main points and significant details associated with a payday loan, such as maximum loan amounts, term limits, and maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees. Consumers can also find information about simultaneous outstanding loans, payment plans, and the length of a cool-off period between loans within this consumer guide.



The Massachusetts Consumer Resource Center is continually updated when state laws and regulations have been changed that relate to the cash advance process and requirements. By staying up-to-date on this information, consumers are able to make an informed decision prior to obtaining a Massachusetts cash advance. The Massachusetts Laws & Regulations page can help consumers understand what steps must be taken in order for a loan to be legal in Massachusetts.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Massachusetts Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Massachusetts, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."