Masscomedia UK Ltd. Seeks Kickstarter Funding for Their Upcoming Multiplayer 3D Game Ladders Up

Nottingham, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2016 --Ladders Up 3D is a new concept by Masscomedia which brings Snakes and Ladders in a more innovative and more fun form. The game promises to challenge the players with unique rules and more play time.



Ladders Up 3D is currently in the advanced stage of development. Masscomedia UK has just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise £165,000 (about $235k) for the completion of the project. After the successful funding of the V1.0 of the game, the company aspires to move towards the next version which would also include Virtual Reality compatibility.



The current project is the launch of two different formats of 3D Snakes and Ladders - video game and actual physical board game.



The game will be both single and multi-player. The great thing about it is that gamers do not have to be physically with other gamers to play it. That's right, because it is an online game, Ladders Up could just match you up with more players and off you go. As far as the physical 3D matrix board game is concerned, it will come with a Raspberry Pi integration which would again, link gamers up with more players all around the world.



Some of the new features introduced in the game are:



- Ever growing foliage in the mesh, coz why not?

- Snakes moving around, thus making it harder and harder to get to the top, boo yah hisssss.

- Certain power ups which would help the players in their own ways, not always helpful.

- 3D matrix which provides longer playing time. Time is money? Don't worry. We will also let you put wagers.

- Players will have an option to use their faces on the pod. Who doesn't want to have a penguin body?

- And the best of all, a free play mode in which gamer could exit the actual game and earn points outside the mesh (For over enthusiastic and out-going people, see what Ladders Up did there?)



And many, many more features.



Welcome to the Ladders Up 1.0, a game which is created differently with a free play mode built in, capable of changing themes and added in-app purchases.



One of the rewards is a 6x6x6 grid with snakes and ladders - a mock which could be a conversational piece in your living room. Playing cards are very differently created, though the most interesting one seems to be a pen, which is engraved in the themes. Sinister - but a great hold for a lifetime.



The Ladders Up Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter - http://kck.st/29tNIhS



The official Masscomedia UK Ltd. Website – http://www.Square100.com



Look out, for this might become one of the most funded games of all time and Ladders Up needs your help to do that.