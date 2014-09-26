Master P Starring in Small Personal Injury Law Firm Commercials

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2014 --Iconic rapper Master P is starring in a small personal injury law firm’s commercials. The Kentucky law firm named Winton & Hiestand Law Group somehow managed to convince this already wealthy rapper to appear in their TV advertisements and radio ads.



The personal injury firm is even using the chorus from Master P’s most popular song as their catch phrase in billboard and print ads: “make ‘em say ughh.”



It is unclear whether Jeremy Winton and Chauncey Hiestand knew the rapper personally before they agreed to work together on the law firm’s marketing campaign.



Competition is tough for clients, and attorneys are constantly seeking innovative and original marketing tactics to woo new customers. This is especially true in the personal injury law niche, where many attorneys work on a contingency-based fee structure.



In contingency-based fee structures, don’t pay any money out of pocket. Instead, they agree to pay a percentage of their settlement should they win the lawsuit. Settlement amounts can vary from a few hundred dollars to tens of millions, which is why competition for these clients is so stiff.



When asked what he thinks about the law firm’s publicity stunt, personal injury attorney Paul Cannon of Simmons and Fletcher said:



“TV recording technologies such as DVR and TIVO have made advertising less effective than it was 5-10 years ago yet more and more attorneys are flooding the market with advertisements looking to land the big case. These factors have driven many attorneys who advertise to try to do everything they can to make their ad stand out from all the rest.”