Master the Art of Snowboarding with Virtual Tutorials from Certified Instructors

Kelowna, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --Innovators at the Watch & Ride Academy are looking for snowboarders and would-be boarders to crowdfund their Snowboard Coach In Your Pocket. The company, created by expert boarders, aims to help expand the sport, making it accessible to millions. To do that, Watch & Ride is creating a pocket coach which will give users:



- Virtual snowboard tutorials from certified instructors with over 25 years of experience.



- A pro in their pocket, upgrading their riding with easy access on the chairlift or at home.



- Analysis of their ride. Users will receive one-on-one video feedback with guidance on what to practice and how to improve.



- Progress bars. Practice is crucial to any boarder's skill development. Users can advance through the Academy, and track their milestones.



- Crystal clear demonstrations. Lessons will be filmed from the ground and by drone to give boarders a 360 degree view.



The Watch & Ride app is available on all mobile devices. The company is aiming to raise $15,000 via crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to pay for filming and web set up costs. The deadline to raise the funds is April 9. Visit http://igg.me/at/watchandride to support the project. One boarder who used the Watch & Ride instructors' tips said, "I felt my snowboarding sky rocket." She said boarders can really get to grips with what's required when they ride, helped by each of the pocket coach's functions. A second boarder said the instructors allowed him to understand the sport in a whole new way. A third said he had completed seasons in France and felt like his riding had plateaued, and added he loved using tactics and having the focus of improvement when he rides.



About Watch & Ride

Watch & Ride was founded in 2015 by highly qualified CASI snowboard instructors. Instructors Jamie Forbes, Fraser Johnston, and Dominic Carlile aim to create a safe, fun and relaxed learning experience for snowboarders. They want to change the way boarders ride, by giving them increased confidence, more control and reducing their fear. Watch & Ride's new pocket coach gives you images in stunning definition. The company uses the DJI Phantom 3 Professional drone which has 4k resolution and 12 megapixels. The instructors are filmed on the snow of British Columbia, home of some of the best ski and snowboarding resorts in the world.