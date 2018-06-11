Masterplan Partners with BizIQ

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2018 --Masterplan, a firm that assists Texas developers in navigating zoning, permitting and building code problems, recently joined forces with BizIQ, a skilled content marketing firm based in Phoenix.



With the help of BizIQ's marketing experts, Masterplan will now be able to develop a stronger digital brand and extend deeper roots into its local community to connect with customers. Through the use of an online blog platform, Masterplan will be able to share informative articles with new and existing clients.



BizIQ's performance-driven approach uses search engine optimization (SEO) among other strategies to increase Masterplan's visibility in local search results and the company's ability to gain attention from new customers. The addition of engaging content will help the company establish stronger ties to its community and produce a better brand image online.



"Masterplan has been integral in countless development projects throughout Texas, but we now have plans to take our company one step further thanks to the team at BizIQ," says Tammy Weir, owner of Masterplan. "We are extremely excited to generate new content online and get in touch with even more local clients as a result of this partnership."



About Masterplan

Founded in 1981, Masterplan has decades of experience providing assistance to clients in obtaining zoning, permitting, dealing with building codes and more in the realm of development. The company has three Texas locations in Dallas, Houston and Austin.



Masterplan also offers lobbying services, in which the land use consultant in Dallas, TX aims to influence municipal actions or economic development on behalf of public and private clients. The company's long history of success and its close customer relationships are two critical aspects of the business.



To learn more about Masterplan and the land use consultation and lobbying services it offers, visit the company website at http://masterplantexas.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.