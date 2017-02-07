Matik, Inc. Appoints Arturo Rodriguez as Printing and Packaging Sales Manager in the Southeast

West Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Matik, Inc. has appointed Arturo Rodriguez as printing and packaging sales manager in the U.S. Southeast region. Rodriguez will be responsible for sales of Gietz, Edale, Codimag and SEI Laser for label and folding carton applications.



Rodriguez has over 20 years of printing experience and has worked for international organizations specializing in tooling, printing room consumables and label manufacturing. Prior to joining Matik, Rodriguez has held positions, as press operator, supervisor and flexo technical manager.



"We are excited about Rodriguez joining our team," says Steve Leibin, EVP of business development at Matik. "His previous experience provides practical, in-depth knowledge to help customers invest in cutting-edge printing and packaging technologies that deliver continual innovation and improved profitability."



Originally from Caguas, Puerto Rico, Rodriguez earned an Associate's Degree in graphic arts. He is fluent in Spanish and English.



For more information about Matik, the products it sells and its services, visit http://www.matik.com, call 860-232-2323, or email sales@matik.com.



About Matik, Inc.

Matik, Inc. is the premier North American distributor of advanced European technologies for printing, packaging, converting, and security applications. With headquarters in West Hartford, Connecticut, and several regional sales offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Matik offers a wide range of innovative printing, converting and packaging equipment. Matik also provides factory-trained technicians who deliver high-performance solutions and quality technical support.