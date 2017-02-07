Matik, Inc. Hires David Netz as Sales Manager for Converting Products

West Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Matik, Inc. is proud to welcome David Netz as the newest addition to its sales staff. Netz will be responsible for sales of Olbrich coaters/lamination systems, Goebel slitter-rewinders and SEI Laser systems in the paper, film, flexible packaging and foil markets. Based in Green Bay, Wis., his territory encompasses the United States and Canada.



"David brings experience and a proven track record in the converting industry," says Steve Leibin, EVP of business development at Matik. "His knowledge will be invaluable in serving our customers. I am confident he will be a strong asset and an excellent contributor and to our sales force."



Netz has over 25 years of extensive experience with coating/laminating, web-handling and slitter-rewinding equipment. Prior to joining Matik, he held regional manager positions at Parkinson Technologies and Industrial Technologies. Netz has a mechanical engineering and business degree from Northern Michigan University.



For more information about Matik, the products it sells and its services, visit http://www.matik.com, call 860-232-2323, or email sales@matik.com.



About Matik, Inc.

Matik, Inc. is the premier North American distributor of advanced European technologies for printing, packaging, converting, and security applications. With headquarters in West Hartford, Connecticut, and several regional sales offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Matik offers a wide range of innovative printing, converting and packaging equipment. Matik also provides factory-trained technicians who deliver high-performance solutions and quality technical support.