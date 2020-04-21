Matina Jewell Launches Online Virtual Live Streaming Leadership

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --Matina Jewell is now live streaming online virtual leadership in action for audiences internationally. Major Matina Jewell (Retired) CSP has led teams on battlefields as a Peacekeeper and boardrooms as a leadership strategist. As an international leadership keynote speaker for over a decade, Matina has presented around the world and to live audiences of over 5,000 people.



A showreel of her remarkable life story can be viewed by visiting: https://matinajewell.com



"Let's embrace the situation with agility and adaptability to not only survive but thrive through change", said Matina Jewell, a best-selling author, responding to the current crisis. "I would like to move beyond talking about resilience and ask, could we consider seeing change as an opportunity?".



Matina offers an online virtual live streaming leadership keynote speaker presentation, courses, training and consulting to help audiences find purpose and perspective to thrive through change:



- Leadership Keynote Speaker Presentation - Matina's inspirational 'Caught in the Crossfire' international leadership keynote speaker presentation is delivered online using Zoom, live streaming to YouTube.



- Leadership Courses & Training - Six enthralling video modules with incredible stories and the latest research bring Matina's core leadership skills to life to drive effective leadership, build organisational performance and develop skills to thrive in leadership roles at all levels, even while working from home.



- Leadership Consulting - Matina's live streaming round table Q&A sessions help leaders and their teams move forward with clarity and confidence.



For more information on Matina Jewell Online Virtual Live Streaming, visit: https://matinajewell.com/online-virtual-live-streaming



About Matina Jewell

Major Matina Jewell (Retired) CSP is a transformative leader providing life-changing perspective from the front-line of leadership, resilience and change. Matina earned military accolades working in some of the toughest environments on earth and her courageous decision making, values-based leadership and vision for empowering teams continue to transform organisations globally as a leadership strategist. Matina's international leadership keynote speaker presentation is more than just another incredible life story. Complete with enthralling footage shot first-hand, the opportunity is afforded for life-changing perspective on leadership and the resilience to thrive through change. Named in the 'Australian Financial Review 100 Women of Influence', Matina is also a Telstra Business Awards Finalist and was named a CPA Australia 'Top-10 Smart Thinker'. Among her honorary roles, Matina is a founding Ambassador for Project Thankful, a movement partnered with the United Nations to help empower women and children globally.



For more information on Matina Jewell, visit: https://matinajewell.com/about



Connect with Matina Jewell

Website: https://matinajewell.com/contact

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matinajewell

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtA3kXYjirv3DKUEHuzvC9Q

Twitter: https://twitter.com/matinajewell

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MatinaJewellOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matinajewell

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com.au/matinajewellofficial