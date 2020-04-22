Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2020 --Matina Jewell releases her Leadership in Action online training course with the Decision Making module free for a limited time to help leaders and teams through the current crisis. As one of the most accomplished women in Australian military history, a leadership strategist and an international leadership keynote speaker, Major Matina Jewell (Retired) CSP offers unprecedented access into how she builds leadership and resilience in teams and organisations to help them thrive through change, in her new course.



The Leadership in Action Series can be viewed by visiting: https://matinajewell.online



"I believe that one of our most important functions as a leader is decision making. The risks and responsibility that go with making those decisions is too often shirked by some of our leaders", said Matina Jewell responding to the current crisis. "There are risks associated with nearly every decision we make, be it in our work or life in general and these risks can be confusing, stressful, frightening and even paralysing."



"In the military and as a United Nations Peacekeeper, we spent a lot of our time planning and decision making. But even the best plans don't survive contact with the enemy. So we need to create a culture that empowers people to be able to help make decisions at all levels, without constant stalling or pushing decisions up the chain.", said Matina Jewell. "There is a saying that Corporals run the Army, not the Generals."



"The responsibility and accountability for decisions must remain with those at higher levels.", said Matina Jewell. "This means you need to have trust in your teams and ensure they are skilled and resourced to make decisions."



Matina Jewell now offers the Decision Making module as free trial. It is one of six Leadership in Action online training course modules and comes with frameworks and tools to help with decision processes.



The Decision Making module provides the opportunity to consider the application of Matina Jewell's 'Actions On Decision Making Framework' to a real-world issue and covers:



- Define the problem

- Brainstorm solutions

- Collaborate and refine solutions

- Consider risk and contingencies

- Take responsibility

- Decide and take action

- Repeat and course-correct



Matina Jewell used this framework across her military career, for complex decisions and as the basis for split-second decisions where the consequences of getting it wrong were extreme.



For more information on Matina Jewell's free Leadership in Action online training course Decision Making module, visit: https://matinajewell.online/courses/leadership/lessons/decision-fighter-jet-attack-inbound



Matina will be available to answer questions during a free online virtual live streaming Q&A session.



To join Matina for a free online virtual live streaming Q&A session, visit:

https://matinajewell.com/online-virtual-live-streaming/events



About Matina Jewell

Major Matina Jewell (Retired) CSP is a transformative leader providing life-changing perspective from the front-line of leadership, resilience and change. Matina earned military accolades working in some of the toughest environments on earth and her courageous decision making, values-based leadership and vision for empowering teams continue to transform organisations globally as a leadership strategist. Matina's international leadership keynote speaker presentation is more than just another incredible life story. Complete with enthralling footage shot first-hand on the front-line, the opportunity is afforded for life-changing perspective on leadership and the resilience to thrive through change. Named in the 'Australian Financial Review 100 Women of Influence', Matina is also a Telstra Business Awards Finalist and was named a CPA Australia 'Top-10 Smart Thinker'. Among her honorary roles, Matina is a founding Ambassador for Project Thankful, a movement partnered with the United Nations to help empower women and children globally.



For more information on Matina Jewell, visit: https://matinajewell.com/about



