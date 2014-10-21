Matrix Aerospace Achieves ISO 9001:2008 and ARM 9009 Quality Certification

Claremont, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2014 --Matrix Aerospace announced today both of its facilities in Claremont, New Hampshire have achieved ISO 9001:2008 quality certification. The company, which provides CNC machining services of assemblies and components for the aerospace, defense, commercial, and firearms sectors received an A+ Quality Rating by G-PMC Registrars, LLC for ISO 9001:2008 certification. G-PMC is accredited by the American Board of Accredited Certifications (ABAC), the leading independent accreditation board in the country.



In addition to ISO 9001:2008, Matrix Aerospace is one of the first manufacturers in New Hampshire to be awarded the prestigious ARM 9009:2013 Quality Certification (http://www.aboac.org/arm-90092013). ARM 9009 system accreditation is based on highly specialized standards that have been universally accepted as a mandatory requirement for suppliers, subcontractors and manufacturers of all firearms and armoring type products, materials, hardware, adhesives, fasteners, metals, plastics, glass, composites, ceramics as well as related processes used in conjunction for the manufacture of firearms, vehicles, aerospace and body armor systems. As seen on CBS, NBC and other major news networks, ARM 9009 is the first Armoring and Firearms Quality Certification Program: http://www.mygtn.tv/story/26731645/firearms-armoring-certification-program-arm-90092013-brings-quality-assurance-to-suppliers



Richard Pinsonault, Quality Director for Matrix Aerospace said the company's achievement of ISO 9001 and ARM 9009 quality certification is the result of a team effort from all Matrix employees and the company's commitment to provide the highest quality products and services to customers in aerospace, military, firearms and commercial markets. “Attaining these certifications speaks to our continuous dedication to quality, and the ability of Matrix Aerospace to meet our customer’s needs for complex precision machining and custom manufacturing solutions.” said Mr. Pinsonault.



About Matrix Aerospace

Matrix Aerospace (http://www.matrixaero.com) specializes in CNC machining of assemblies and components for the aerospace, defense, commercial and firearms industries. The company has increased sales of firearm and military products from 10 to 90 percent of its revenue in the past seven years. Matrix Aerospace has developed its own machine gun and automatic gun to for military and law enforcement markets. In 2013, Matrix Aerospace was selected by Business NH Magazine as one of the 'Top 10 To Watch companies' in the state of New Hampshire.



Media Contact:

Richard Milton, Reporter

IndustrialPR News Room

editor@industrialpr.net

206-339-1098



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit:

http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=14077



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net