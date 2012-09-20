Matt Caputo and Troy Peterson of Caputo's Market in Utah Recognized as Certified Cheese Professionals

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2012 --Since 1997 Tony Caputo and son Matt have been serving Salt Lake City by providing the best regional Italian and southern European foods at Caputo's Market and Deli. In an ongoing effort to continually improve the products they offer, the company is proud to announce the certification of Matt Caputo and Troy Peterson as cheese professionals.



Both men recently took part in the Certified Cheese Professionals program offered by the American Cheese Society (ACS) during their annual conference in Raleigh, North Carolina. Caputo and Peterson were among 121 individuals who attended training and took the certification exam. The class was the first to graduate from the program which now recognizes each of the graduates as Certified Cheese Professionals (CCP™)



Also of special note is the fact that Caputo and Peterson are two of only three CCPs in the state of Utah. Their certification means they have the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure Caputo's customers are getting only the finest cheese products possible.



“I applaud the efforts of all those who displayed their cheese industry knowledge by passing this exam,” said ACS Executive Director Nora Weiser. “The expertise of ACS CCPs™ not only elevates the industry, but also designates for consumers that a highly skilled and reliable cheese resource is available to them.”



The CCP training undertaken by the inaugural class included a number of areas including the cheese making process, choosing and utilizing raw ingredients, the storage and handling of cheese, nutrition information, proper sanitation, and cheese marketing, distributing, and communications.



“We put in a lot of time and effort into our studies and are honored to be certified,” said Caputo's cheese buyer and Director of Marketing Matt Caputo. “This gives us the push and credentials to develop some cool cheese projects forward over the year.”



Matt Caputo will apply his cheese expertise at the company's downtown location while Peterson handles things at the 15th location. Both locations offer cheese tasting courses taught by Caputo, Peterson, and the rest of the Caputo's staff. They invite individuals to pay them a visit and experience the finest cheeses from from Italy, Southern Europe and America.



About Tony Caputo’s Market & Deli

Tony Caputo’s Market & Deli is a Salt Lake City institution, having won numerous awards while faithfully serving customers for more than 15 years. Caputo's business encompasses three areas: the Old World Butcher Shop, the Cheese Cave, and Chocolate Central. Individuals can purchase Caputo's products at any of their locations or online through their website. For more information about the company please contact them using the information provided below.