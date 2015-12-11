Brentwood, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --Matt Helfer is the newest rapper to come out of the state of Maryland. Matt Helfer lives and dreams of being a staple in the industry and invites us on his prolific journey by sharing his music. Matt is an 18 year old artist who vividly paints a picture of his everyday life experiences growing up in suburbia America. His music expresses a different side of the hip hop spectra, by not talking about drugs, guns and violence we get a more positive outlook on life as an everyday American teenager growing up in a middle class household.



With the release of Matt's 1st official album "Life$tyle", Matt takes us on his journey to hopeful super-stardom. Right now Matt believes it is time to show his full potential and releases to us a single of his project "Life$tyle" called "Static" which you can listen to on Soundcloud: Here.