Matt McPherson Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council

Rohnert Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2018 --PACE Supply's, Matt McPherson, has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.



Matt McPherson was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.



"We are honored to welcome Matt McPherson into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."



As an accepted member of the Council, Matt has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Matt will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.



Matt added "I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with other marketing and communication leaders. I think that shared knowledge is key to the continued growth of my organization and myself. I am grateful for this opportunity."



About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.



For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.



About PACE Supply

PACE Supply Corp. is a leading wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies. Founded in 1994, PACE (Plumbers And Contractors Emporium) Supply is employee owned and operated. The company has 20+ wholesale locations, four Premier Bath & Kitchen locations in California and Hawaii, and ships products to customers internationally. PACE Supply is headquartered in Rohnert Park, California at 6000 State Farm Drive. Learn more about PACE Supply's products and services at www.pacesupply.com.



Contact:

Matt McPherson

707-483-4877

mmcpherson@pacesupply.com