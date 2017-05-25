Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2017 --According to Entitled President Matt Myjak, hardworking homeowners often have difficulty identifying exemptions they qualify for, determining if they received exemptions, and understanding how to correct those that were missed. He recently announced, "Many homeowners who investigate missed exemptions and attempt to correct them don't complete the process."



Property tax exemptions certainly exist to make homeownership easier, but they are commonly missed and complicated to correct. That's what inspired the launch of Entitled, a company using technology to streamline the exemption review process.



The county may not have the resources to inform homeowners of missed exemptions and offer them the level of customer service they deserve. That's where Entitled comes in. "Entitled removes barriers to exemption claims by leveraging its proprietary technology and risk-free pricing model," said Myjak. "With Entitled's service, busy homeowners don't have to waste valuable time gaining an understanding of exemptions and navigating the correction process."



By completing a web form at EntitledRefunds.com, homeowners can easily discover overlooked exemptions or gain peace of mind knowing they didn't miss out. If a homeowner is owed a refund, they receive an email with clear instructions, access to a secure online portal and their expected refund amount.



Entitled's online process takes less than five minutes of a homeowner's time, making the filing process quick and easy with clear instructions, prepopulated forms, and electronic signatures. Once the customer submits basic information, Entitled completes the filing process. "The homeowner can then monitor the progress of their refund in the online portal," said Myjak. "They also receive a series of email updates at key moments throughout the refund process."



If customers wish to avoid completing the process online, Entitled makes it simple to correct exemptions by mail. "We cater to homeowner needs. Our goal is to make confirming and correcting exemptions hassle-free any way possible," Myjak said. "Every step of the way, we're available to clarify information and answer questions."



Entitled's service is risk-free. If no refund is due, there's zero cost and the homeowner gains satisfaction in knowing that they didn't miss out. However, if exemptions are corrected, participating homeowners can receive property tax refunds worth hundreds to thousands of dollars.



A great value for the efficiencies offered, Entitled charges only ten percent of the refund received. This is in stark contrast to most property tax professionals who charge much higher percentages for future savings. "In practice, a large upfront cost makes it difficult for many homeowners to afford a professional property tax service," Myjak said. "Our model, only charging if and after a refund is received, guarantees satisfaction for homeowners and makes our service accessible to everyone."



Entitled's customer friendly process and accessible fee reflects their commitment to making homeownership easier.



About Entitled

Founded in 2017, Entitled is based in Chicago, Illinois, and provides access to proprietary technology that enables homeowners to efficiently recoup refunds on overpaid property taxes. Currently serving Cook County, Entitled is slated to broaden its reach in the near future.



