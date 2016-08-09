Matt Shaffer Claims Negligence in Maritime Lawsuit

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --Matt Shaffer has filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client injured in a maritime accident. The client was employed by Bolivar Barge Cleaning Service, LLC and was working on the M/V Sonny Gates, a towing vessel, at the time of the incident. The client was taking a barge out of the fleet of another vessel's tow and was untying a four part headline when the Captain of the M/V Sonny Gates suddenly put the vessel in reverse without warning. This caused the line to swing around and catch the client's right leg and sever part of his ankle. Shaffer is claiming negligence on behalf of Bolivar Barge Cleaning Service and The Tug Sonny Gates, LLC for not providing a safe working environment and for failing to ensure proper communication between the Captain and the crew.



About Matt Shaffer

Mr. Shaffer is honored to represent this client and other maritime workers. SMSH attorneys have represented thousands of maritime workers nationwide and have collected hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients.



https://www.smslegal.com/attorney-matt-shaffer-filed-maritime-accident-lawsuit-injured-client/