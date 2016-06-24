Matt Shaffer Files Lawsuit for Client Injured in Maritime Accident

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2016 --Matt Shaffer recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client injured in a maritime accident. The client was employed as a roustabout for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and at the time of the incident, was working as a crewmember on a drilling ship that was owned and operated by Noble Drilling Services, Inc. The worker was thrown from an upper bunk that was not equipped with rails or other fall protection. The client sustained serious back injuries. Shaffer is claiming Anadarko and Noble Drilling were negligent in providing a safe work environment for their employees.



Mr. Shaffer is honored to represent this client and other maritime workers. SMSH attorneys have represented thousands of maritime workers nationwide and have collected hundreds of millions of dollars for their clients.



https://www.smslegal.com/matt-shaffer-filed-lawsuit-behalf-client-injured-maritime-accident/