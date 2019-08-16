Matt Shaffer Listed in the Best Lawyers in America 2020

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2019 --Matt Shaffer of SMSH Legal has been recognized once again by Best Lawyers in the 26th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© 2020.



This is the 8th year in a row that Attorney Matt Shaffer has been recognized by Best Lawyers for his long-standing expertise in Admiralty and Maritime Law.



For over 33 years, Shaffer has helped thousands of maritime workers in cases throughout the nation, and has recovered hundreds of millions on their behalf.



We'd like to congratulate Mr. Shaffer for this outstanding achievement!