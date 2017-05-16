Matteson Partners Forges a New Partnership with Atlanta 365 Ad Agency

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Atlanta's Premier Executive Search Consultants Matteson Partners in working with strategic advisory firm, Valued 360 Insight, has arranged a valuable partnership with Atlanta 365 Ad Agency for digital marketing and ongoing promotional services. Atlanta 365 Ad Agency and its principals have an unparalleled reputation in the industry for result oriented marketing services.



Since 1987, with over 1,000 completed searches, a 96% success rate and a network of 25,000+ candidates, Matteson Partners has successfully placed C-level leadership at public and private corporations with revenues over $ 100 Million. With its innovative recruiting and competitive fee payment approach, Matteson Partners backs it efforts with an unparalleled one year recruitment replacement guarantee should the hired executive leave employment for any reason. Over the years, the company has created several business alliances that have proven to be successful and this partnership with Atlanta's emerging advertising agency is no exception.



"In an industry dominated by relationships, it is easy to shine a light on the value of Matterson Partners, who has cultivated stellar performance over the past 30 years", says Pete Nassos, Managing Director of Valued 360 Insight, while talking about the new partnership, "Atlanta 365 Ad Agency will use its proprietary Digital Marketing process to leverage their success story into today's internet based communications so that current HR and business leaders are better informed of their options for retained search".



Valued 360 Insight LLC, the company that has facilitated this partnership, is well experienced providing business advisory services. From business risk assessment, managed/outsourced services, and customer relationship development, their consultants have advised and assisted many great enterprises to address critical business challenges resulting in a stronger customer foundation, improved profitability, and plans to mitigate financial, IT and operational risks.



About Matteson Partners

Professionalism and Integrity have been the hallmarks of Matteson Partners success since their inception, and they are the keystones on which they conduct business every day.



About Atlanta 365 Ad Agency

Atlanta 365 Ad Agency ensures customers have a proven process personalized to get them to greater R.O.I based on their proprietary systematic progressive holistic marketing matrix. When a business is ready to dominate the marketplace the Atlanta 365 Ad Agency team is ready to deliver guaranteed results.



