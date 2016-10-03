Matthew Cahill Talks CORP and Hypnotherapy in Plymouth Devon

Plymouth, Devon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2016 --Crucially, his research was to produce a measuring device which could be used online and offline. The tool also needed to be something which could quickly be accessed by every practitioner so CPHT graduates could move forward together.



"We had spent several years running the Outcome Rating Scales (ORS) and using it in private practice," says Matthew. "CORP was born from ORS as we realised we could improve upon the old system and target our findings in key areas."



"Finding the right programmer for the project was the crucial and we did so with the hugely positive influence of Delta Systems."



"With the ORS I found the Clinical Significant Change was rated at 64% and 14% of change recognised therapeutic intervention in itself. With CORP, I found 82% of Clinical Significant Change and a small percentage of therapeutic intervention."



In short, CORP is a more effective measurement of our performance in the therapy room to more traditional methodology.



"The study was a more thorough tool for us to be able to measure outcomes when compared to the Outcome Rating Scales model (ORS)," says Matthew. "We found our model had a higher level of clinical success when measuring outcomes on it."



"We are now looking for a large volume of data we can publish so we provide a voice for the work which we undertake. Without proper evidence and research, we are limiting who sees the outcomes of our work."



"Part of our aim is to be able to present our findings at a governmental level."



CORP is surprisingly easy to use. Before the interview starts, Matthew shows HT the laptop he uses specifically for the job. He bought it brand new for a mere £100 and, of course, you can easily a second hand one for much less.



In other words you don't have to spend much on the kit to be part of the project and, crucially, CORP can be used on all PCs (but not MACs).



"For the practitioners involved in the scheme, it has become an integral part of the session itself. It allows the client to feedback on positives before they go and it reminds them of the seven key areas they should be focusing on outside of the therapy room."



CORP is completely exclusive to CPHT graduates and, as such, to AfSFH members. The feedback at a national level has been impressive with a number of highly placed professional bodies expressing positive sentiment to the work being undertaken.



"It is a self-assessment tool for the client," he explains. "It's very simple to use. They decide where they are on a straight line to give a realistic indication of where they feel they are at that point of their lives."



"The line is unmarked as numbers can skew the outcome. The first measurement happens at the start of the initial consultation and then at the end of every session."



To measure all seven key areas in general therapy means the tool is fast, accurate and easy to use. Plus, plotting the data, and being able to show progress, provides an extra level of professionalism for your practice.



