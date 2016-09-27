Matthew Cahill to Become Vice Chairman of UKCHO

Plymouth, Devon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --After a long and outstanding service, John Lawrence has stood down as Vice Chairman and handed the Vice Chairmanship over to Matthew Cahill MBA. John has agreed to remain part of the team as a co-opted member to offer advise and guidance if and when it is needed.



The UK Confederation of Hypnotherapy Organisations was founded in 1998 in order to provide a non political arena to discuss and implement changes to the profession of hypnotherapy.



The Organisation is a members Co-operative limited by a guarantee and its members are Registering Bodies and Accrediting Bodies. As with all Member bodies UKCHO does not accept the use of stage hypnosis and therefore are not members of the organisation or Associate member organisations.



Matthew Cahill is a full time practicing hypnotherapist in Plymouth Devon and Harley Street London, he has been in private practice for well over a decade and is the founder of the Observatory Practice in Plymouth Devon.



Matthew is also a trustee for the Association for Solution Focused Hypnotherapy (AfSFH) and a senior lecturer at CPHT London and CPHT Plymouth.



Matthew's clinical experience and business knowledge will prove invaluable as he helps move the organisation to the next level, "i have a very keen interest in using my knowledge gained in real life and academia and i look for to embracing the future challenges" " its a real privilege to be working along side such a experienced team" says Matthew.



Many members of the organisation have serviced since its beginning in1998 and this will prove helpful in future decision making processes.



Although Matthew has expertise in Management and Finance his speciality is his understanding and implementation of the Marketing process. Matthew has already been assigned various projects which I'm sure he will embrace and complete on time.



Matthew is also advocate of real world research and measuring outcomes within the therapeutic setting, he is the co-founder of the outcomes and research programme CORP which focuses on seven key areas of ones wellbeing.



The programme takes only a few minutes to complete and is an enjoyable process for the client. Matthew says " it is really important that Hypnotherapists measure their therapy outcomes because there is so much fantastic work going unnoticed".



The programme allows the practitioner to be able to track the progress of each of their clients during the course of each and every session.



It means you build up a clear picture of evidence to show how effectively your practice is working. It also helps to provide an important confidence boost for existing clients who can chart their progress.



Two of Matthew's research papers each with different measuring tools has been put forward for analysis and he is currently waiting to hear the results.



Matthew is co-ordinating the research programme for the AfSFH and already he has several thousand hours of data to analysis and the next set results are due to be published at the end of 2016.



The published results will be available to read in the next Hypnotherapy Today Journal or visit http://matthewcahill.co.uk



