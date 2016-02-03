Matthews, NC Periodontist Dr. Kiya Green Offers Latest Non-Invasive Procedure for Gum Recession

Matthews, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --Dr. Kiya Green, periodontist at Matthews Periodontics recently introduced one of the latest non-invasive techniques for the treatment of gum recession to her practice in Matthews, NC. Using the Pinhole Surgical Technique (PST), Dr. Green is able to correct gum recession for patients without the traditional method of gum grafting that requires incisions, gum flaps, and suturing. This innovative procedure has proven effective for treating gum recession and involves much less pain and recovery time.



Gum recession not only affects the aesthetics of a smile, but in its advanced stages, it can lead to the weakening or even the loss of permanent teeth because of the lack of supporting tissue that used to surround the tooth. Traditional treatment for gum recession involves surgically removing a portion of gum tissue from the palate of the mouth, then placing that portion in the area of the gum recession and carefully suturing it into place. While this method is effective in correcting gum recession, it causes pain, discomfort, and bleeding for the patient along with several days or even weeks of recovery time.



The Pinhole Surgical Technique was invented and patented by Dr. John Chao who wanted to find a more efficient solution to correcting the problem of gum recession. With the PST procedure, Dr. Green makes a tiny pinhole in the gums near the area of recession that is used to insert a special instrument that gently detaches the collagen fibers in the gums from the teeth. Once detached, the gums can be gently stretched back into the proper position and secured with inserted collagen fibers. With this method, no scalpels or sutures are required, recovery time is decreased dramatically, and there is much less bleeding involved.



Dr. Green offers consultations for patients who are struggling with gum recession to determine if they are a good candidate for this innovative PST treatment. In addition to this non-invasive technique, Dr. Green offers other advanced treatment for gum disease and gum recession, including the laser-assisted new attachment procedure (LANAP), dental implants, and more.



About Dr. Kiya Green

Dr. Kiya Green completed her undergraduate education at Howard University in Washington, D.C. and went on to earn her D.D.S. degree from the University of Maryland in 1998. She completed her periodontal training at the Medical College of Virginia, where she also completed certificates in IV sedation and periodontics. She became a Diplomat of the American Board of Periodontology in 2006 and is a member of several professional organizations such as the ADA, American Academy of Periodontology, the North Carolina Dental Association, and the AJ Williams Study Club.



For more information about Dr. Kiya Green and the advanced techniques she offers for the treatment of gum recession, please visit www.matthewsperio.com.