Mattress Cleaners in Vancouver Publishes Blog About Busting Bedbugs

For those who want a cleaner, healthier night of sleep, mattress cleaning provides an important service. On the whole, mattresses should be professionally cleaned at least once a year, because there's a whole lot happening between (and underneath) the sheets.



Bedbugs are one of the more insidious pests that homeowners have to periodically manage. While pest control remains the most effective solution for dealing with pests, regular mattress cleaning can be an effective deterrent for those reluctant to pump their homes full of poison.



Critters like dust mites and bed bugs live and breed in mattresses, blankets, pillows, sofas, and carpets. In the cozy warmth of these dark conditions, they thrive feeding on the skin cells people shed every day and breed by the millions.



While the creatures are microscopic and cannot be seen, their presence is still felt. Infestation can trigger mild to severe reactions that including irritated eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus pain, headaches and coughing. And if there's an asthma or allergy sufferer in the house, it can be much worse.



Steam is a very effective method for killing dust mites and bedbugs at all stages of development. It's important to use a steam cleaner and not a shampooer, however, which can saturate a mattress or carpet and leave it prone to mould and mildew. In addition, most carpet cleaning machines simply do not reach the temperatures necessary to exterminate these critters.



Steamers work by delivering lethally hot temperatures to areas where dust mites and bedbugs live. Steam is also an incredibly effective cleaner, penetrating about 3/4? below the surface. With surface temperatures that hit between 160-180°F immediately after the nozzle has passed, steam kills the tiny pests that may be disturbing your sleep.



To deliver effective mattress cleaning in Vancouver, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean use a natural, organic, chemical-free process that destroys dust mites, bacteria, spores, allergens, dust, and decaying skill cells. Mattresses are thoroughly cleaned and then sterilized with a chemical-free disinfectant, so there's no need to worry about inhaling harmful chemicals.



To learn more about mattress cleaning or to schedule a service, professional cleaning companies can provide chemical-free disinfectant services, so there's no need to worry about inhaling harmful chemicals.



