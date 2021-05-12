Mattress Cleaning in Vancouver: Clean and Freshen This Spring

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2021 --Professional mattress cleaning is an essential component of keeping a bedroom free from the risk of unwanted guests. It's not pleasant, but according to the Lung Association, one of the more common causes of respiratory ailments are the dust mites that thrive in carpets, sofas, stuffed chairs—and yes, bedding. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/mattress-cleaning



It's actually not the mites themselves that are the problem—but their waste. Luckily, Angelo's FabriClean provides mattress cleaning in Vancouver. Clean, deodorize, and sanitize a mattress in one quick call!



Although most homes appear relatively clean on the surface, regular laundry and vacuuming aren't enough to get rid of these tiny pests, whose presence can lead to all kinds of annoying symptoms—irritated eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sinus pain, headaches, and coughing.



As experienced Vancouver mattress cleaners, the technicians at Angelo's are trained and equipped to efficiently clean and sanitize. Angelo's FabriClean uses a natural, organic, chemical-free process that effectively destroys dust mites, bacteria, spores, allergens, dust, and skin cells.



As one of the most overlooked (and heavily used) items in the home, mattresses need regular care. Angelo's offers a multi-step process to ensure beds are thoroughly cleaned before being sterilized with a chemical-free disinfectant. Mattress cleaning includes:



· A thorough vacuuming removes loose dirt and debris

· Deodorizing to neutralize unpleasant aromas

· Stain removal

· A holistic steam cleaning and thorough drying to remove allergens and prevent mold and mildew



As an experienced team, Angelo's FabriClean makes it easy to make mattress cleaning in Vancouver part of a spring maintenance cleaning plan. To learn more or schedule a professional mattress cleaning service, Contact Angelo's FabriClean.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



