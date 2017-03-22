Mattress Company Promises Customers Total Peace of Mind

Freemont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --Layla Sleep, Online mattress company has announced that all their products will now come with a lifetime warranty. They are the first amongst their competitors to offer their customers complete peace of mind. The team has said: 'Every Layla comes with an unprecedented lifetime warranty because we know it's that good'. In their warranty terms and conditions Layla has given more detail as to what is covered by the warranty: 'Seams coming apart and visible permanent compression of the mattress surface greater than 1'. They have said that the warranty does not cover abuse such as; stains, rips, tears, or burns on the mattress cover or foam. Within the warranty terms and conditions, they have described in detail what will not be covered by the warranty.



Many customers have chosen Layla because they have received great reviews like the following; 'I really like the mattress, at first, the mattress was a little firm but after a few nights of sleep, it's perfect. I have a back issue and this mattress has all but eliminated my back pain. I am a side sleeper and this mattress is great for that. We had a $3,000 icomfort mattress prior to this after 4 years the icomfort had low areas where we had been sleeping they would not stand behind it. This is the reason for a new mattress. Layla looks to be a great fit for us.'



Layla mattresses also pride themselves on the fact they are made entirely in the USA; a company spokesperson stated: 'Our mattress is proudly made in America. Our foam is poured in Georgia and California and assembled in Arizona. Our mattress cover and label tag are both made in North Carolina and our founders were made in California and New Jersey.' In fact, one of the reasons why Layla has given lifetime warranties for their mattresses is because they are made in the USA. In a statement the company spokesperson said: 'Layla offers an unprecedented lifetime warranty and every memory foam mattress they make is manufactured 100 percent in the USA with high-quality foam and fabric so we have no problem slapping a lifetime warranty on your Layla.'



For more information on Layla's lifetime warranty, please visit:

https://www.amazon.com/Memory-Foam-Mattress-Technology-Inflammation/dp/B01FKRQ8VC