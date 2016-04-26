Mattress Inquirer Discusses Back Pain and Sleep in Latest Article

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --It's estimated that over 80% of American adults experience back pain at some point -- meaning millions of people are putting up with aches and discomfort every day. There are numerous causes from occupational to health and lifestyle, but one area of significant focus remains beds and sleep.



Mattress Inquirer, a website on sleep and bedding news, recently published an article on April 25 titled, "How to Reduce Back Pain During Sleep." The article is aimed at providing tips on improving comfort and on choosing the best mattress for preventing pain.



Sleep is a time when the body focuses on renewal and repair, however sleep positions that are not ergonomic and mattresses that lack support or are unsuited to a sleep position both can contribute to back pain. Knowing what type of support is best suited to personal needs can be helpful for finding relief.



The Mattress Inquirer details how beds and back pain connect in the article, and how things like a bed being too soft or too firm affect the body. Since the majority of people spend more time in bed than any other single place, finding a good mattress proves important in getting relief. The article compares factors that influence comfort, and compares a couple of mattress brands including Tempur-Pedic, Amerisleep, Simmons and others for prospective shoppers.



Also included are eight ways to prevent and reduce pain during sleep, including things like ensuring a mattress has the right type of foundation, sleep position modifications, changing pillows and more. The article is available in full on the Mattress Inquirer website, along with other helpful guides on beds and comparisons of mattress brands.



About Mattress-Inquirer.com

Mattress-Inquirer.com is an informational blog that provides relevant and recent news related to the health, sleep, and mattress industries. In addition to covering new technologies, mattress reviews and opinion pieces, readers enjoy a variety of helpful educational resources designed to aid shopping and sleep quality.