Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Summer months are an excellent time to save on better sleep, with several major holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. But, getting a good mattress involves a little more than just shopping for a low price.



What's The Best Bed recently released a guide to some of the year's best values to aid shoppers in their search. Titled, "Best Mattress Picks of Summer 2016," the editorial features a detailed explainer on buying a bed, as well as a handful of top-rated brands in memory foam, latex and innerspring categories, updated based on current offerings from leading online and retail stores.



For each of the three categories, What's The Best Bed highlights four of the best mattresses currently available, spanning mid and high end prices. They compared things like mattress quality, specifications, warranties, and return policies to discern those offering the potential for long-lasting comfort and good value relative to the price. Selections come from Simmons, Tempurpedic, Sealy, Amerisleep, IKEA and others, with the majority available nationwide either online or in department stores.



Editors also chose three picks for their Best Beds of Summer 2016 feature with outstanding consumer reviews and value, including:



- The Amerisleep Revere Bed, a plant-based memory foam mattress priced at $1299 in queen size.

- The Simmons Beautyrest World Class Rosamond II, a spring mattress with pocket coils and firm foam priced at $1239 in queen size.

- The Astrabeds Serenity Bed, an organic latex mattress with customizable firmness priced at $1099 in queen size,



Readers find valuable expert tips in the buying guide section as well. From highlights of the most important things to compare amongst each mattress type to explainers on the best ways to save on a new bed, What's The Best Bed explains the most important things to know before setting foot in a mattress store. The website also offers several detailed buying guides for different interests and publishes sales around major holidays.



WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.