Mattress Shopping Simplified in Latest Guide from Consumer Mattress Reviews

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --The thought of buying a new mattress is often met with heavy sighs and trepidation, but the latest guide from Consumer Mattress Reviews aims to make the process easier for shoppers. Released May 27, their newest article is titled “What You Should Know Before Buying a New Mattress,” and covers essential facets of successfully shopping for a new bed.



From a detailed comparison of bed types to sizes and return policies, Consumer Mattress Reviews’ buying guide offers a crash course on buying a mattress. The goal of the article is to reduce confusion and provide consumers with tools and information to help them make confident and wise buying decisions.



The guide begins with a detailed comparison of the five major mattress types, including innersprings, memory foam, latex foam, air beds and waterbeds. For each category, the blog presents average owner satisfaction ratings, pros and cons, and highlights of what specifications are most important to compare when shopping.



Also explained are industry mattress sizes and size recommendations, information on mattress firmness, tips for shopping online versus in stores, and information on what to look for in warranties and return policies to help consumers protect their interests.



Consumer Mattress Reviews produced the article with first-time buyers and those with limited mattress knowledge in mind, but even seasoned shoppers will likely find useful tips on comparing beds and navigating retail tactics. The guide is publicly available on the blog’s website, along of other buying guides and mattress review articles.



About Consumer-Mattress-Reviews.com

Consumer-Mattress-Reviews.com aims to make shopping easier by researching and compiling reviews on top mattresses. The website analyzes consumer opinions in addition to manufacturer and retailer qualities to provide outlines of the positive and negative aspects of owning specific beds. Prospective consumers can find an ever-expanding collection of mattress reviews ranging from memory foam to air and more, all designed to offer the facts needed to make informed decisions.