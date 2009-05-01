Mattress World in Roanoke, Texas Is Now Wholesaling Furniture to the General Public

Roanoke, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2009 -- Mattress World has teamed with a large network of furniture suppliers. This will enable Mattress World to offer thousands of furniture items at true wholesale pricing for the public.



Mattress World is working with Coaster Fine Furniture, Home Elegance, Donco Trading Company, Fashion Bed Group, and Southern Textiles. Due to the location of major distribution centers in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Mattress World is able to deliver wholesale furniture purchases to consumers’ homes the very next day.



With this new alliance, Mattress World can offer even more than the popular discounted mattress sets. Mattress World stocks mattress sets by Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Laura Ashley, Royal Sleep, Sleeptronic, and International Bedding Corporation.



“Our innovative approach to wholesaling furniture is a win-win situation for consumers and manufacturers,” said Lance Rankin, Managing Director of Mattress World, LLC.



Added Ted Harveston, Mattress World Store Manager in Roanoke, Texas: “During this trying economic time, this is the right way for consumers to be able to purchase furniture and mattresses.”



Consumers can truly benefit from this new way of purchasing furniture and mattresses. Mattress World offers browsing online at http://www.MattressWorldShop.com



We are convinced that Mattress World in Roanoke, Texas is a great place to shop for furniture and mattress sets.

