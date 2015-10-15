Mature Online Publishing Technology Verified by 50000+ Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --With the ever changing world of digital technology, the FlipHTML5 is one of the most common names for the online publishing platforms. The software has now come into the news for becoming the most trusted cloud based online publishing tool by more than 50000+ users as well as online publishers across the world due to its enriched features and easy to use user interface, which is the major aspect of the success of the software.



There are myriad of reasons for the software being a mature online publishing technology, such as it is one of the most flexible tools that users are always finding easy to use due to numerous attractive features like customize design and template, or beautiful themes which attracts the users immensely. Due to such immense features millions of users have downloaded the software and are extremely happy with the enriched media options, high quality professional publications like catalogs, various content rich online magazines or brochures and so on. With the help of this tool everyone can easily find out a solution of their publishing demands.



While talking about the success of the FlipHTML5, the customer service head, Jackie Peng was quoted "We are looking to release the next update soon for our customers and users, we hope the love and affection that we are receiving for this awesome & innovative tool which made us the most trusted mature online publishing technology will continue to flourish in our upcoming updates as well. However, we would like to know the users feedback about the newest features of flipHTML5, so we are keeping our finger crossed."



The flipHTML5 is a completely free publishing tool for all the users worldwide, so to know more about the software and its alluring features, visit http://fliphtml5.com/