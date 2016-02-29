Mauk Advertising & the Augusta Group Merger Creates Promotional Products Powerhouse

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Mauk Advertising is pleased to announce its merger with The Augusta Group in Houston, TX. The combined company's bring over 75 years of product knowledge and design expertise to the markets and customers it serves. "This merger enhances Mauk's customer value through an expanded product line, improved design capabilities, and advanced technology. These benefits will translate into high-value solutions that elevate our customer's brand recognition and competitive advantage," says JJ Mauk, President of Mauk Advertising.



Key customer benefits include:



- Top tier brands of Adidas, Columbia, Cutter & Buck, Greg Norman, Nike, Polo, and Under Armour to name a few.



- Advanced technology, order management, and e-commerce platforms.



- Extensive marketing design and customization capabilities across all promotional products.



- Innovative employee recognition and reward programs.



- Substantial purchasing power providing significant cost savings.



About The Augusta Group

The Augusta Group, a subsidiary of Tarheel Promotions, is a leading distributor of quality marketing and promotional products.



"This merger is a 'win-win' for both company's. We are excited to bring new and creative marketing strategies and promotions that deliver a competitive edge for all our customer's," said Chuck Porter, Managing Partner of The Augusta Group.



Visit Mauk Advertising at Mauk Advertising Promotional Products Website