Mauro Tartamelli Starts Indiegogo Campaign to Introduce Dieghino, the World's First Changing Table with Baby Security Features

Turin, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --According to the latest statistics, domestic accidents account for the hospitalization of one million children in Europe. Accidental fall from changing table has been found to be a leading cause behind these accidents. Trias, an Italian start-up, is confident about bringing an end to this baby safety concern with their upcoming product Dieghino®. The company claims that Dieghino® is the world's first changing smartable that will eliminate the danger of falling with its unique features. The company's founder Mauro Tartamelli has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise €50,000 for the market launch of Dieghino®.



The innovative and modern design of Dieghino® is expected to revolutionize the existing concept of changing table. The entire team at Trias has spent months to generate ideas to perfect the product and make it more useful for the parents and grandparents. Interestingly, many moms and dads have helped the development process with their opinions and suggestions. Some of the most noteworthy features of Dieghino® are



- Anti-fallen safety device

- Soft mat with metric scale

- Built-in balance

- Slot for Smartphone

- Container for creams with hangers

- Safety tapes anti rollover

- Polish white color for a modern and elegant design

- Comfortable slots for diapers and napkins



This project is currently in an advanced prototype stage, and the company is looking to raise funds to pay for the equipment for mass production, the moulds, the electronic components, and marketing. With adequate funding support, Trias plans to launch Dieghino® by the end of September, 2017.



To make a contribution to this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/2r1lYIl



About Trias

Trias is an Italian start-up looking to deliver the world's first ever changing smartable named Dieghino®. This upcoming product has been designed to guarantee safety for children by eliminating the danger of falling from changing tables.