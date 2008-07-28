Max Garkavtsev, Founder of Software Testing Company BugHuntress QA Lab: Test That You Get All From IT Outsourcing

Kharkiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2008 -- Max Garkavtsev, Founder of BugHuntress QA Lab, a leading Ukrainian software testing company, has arrived in the USA for a two-month business trip with his main goal to present new testing services for technology and software companies.



Special focus is made on integrated QA/QC services for companies which outsource software development. "The economic slowdown compels to optimize outlay. Outsourcing deals aren't an exception: you must be sure that every your outsourced dollar works at 100% and you get the quality you paid for," says Max Garkavtsev.



The situation becomes more acute due to a global character of economic uncertainties. Their reflection on the largest outsourcing locations, coupled with rising IT wages and high staff attrition, hurt the quality of outsourcing delivery in the first place. Max Garkavtsev: "To minimize these outsourcing risks we propose efficient QA 'tools' for vendors control and management."



The core of new BugHuntress services is independent software testing and QA assessment of subcontractors' work. Independent testing is not only a way "not to put all outsourcing eggs in one basket". The studies show that due to mitigation of outsourced software development and go-to-market risks the costs of independent software testing can be repaid a hundredfold. In combination with BugHuntress automated testing on the base of Selenium, TestComplete, Mercury LoadRunner and other industry standard tools it is ever more profitable and ensures high defect coverage and testing effectiveness.



To make BugHuntress testing services closer and more convenient for local customers Max Garkavtsev considers the opportunities to establish a new BugHuntress office in California. Along with the New York office it will help to represent BugHuntress QA Lab on both US coasts.



Max Garkavtsev is planning to hold a number of meetings with interested companies and take part in IT conferences in California. He can be reached at +1(646)498-6441, or through his LinkedIn profile http://www.LinkedIn.com/in/Garkavtsev.



About BugHuntress QA Lab

Independent software testing company BugHuntress QA Lab (http://www.bughuntress.com) helps technology and software companies to succeed with their software in the market. BugHuntress QA Lab offers software testing services, dedicated testing teams, as well as IVV and independent quality assessment. The core expertise is automated and manual testing of software for mobile devices, security, embedded, as well as Web 2.0 and business applications. Founded in 2001, BugHuntress QA Lab is a time-proved QA/QC partner of a number of the leading companies from the USA and the EU.

