Maximum Fantasy Sports Releases 2015 Daily and Weekly Fantasy Football Contests

Maximum Fantasy Sports (http://www.maximumfantasysports.com) has released their Daily and Weekly Fantasy Football Leagues with cash payouts for the 2015 football season. Full descriptions of these leagues can be found on their website's Public League Rules. Maximum Fantasy Sports was built with the ability to configure fantasy football leagues with complete flexibility. They have leveraged this flexibility to create non-standard Daily and Weekly contests to provide more enjoyment to the fantasy football participant. Instead of being handcuffed by a salary cap, participants can play in contests that utilize an online draft or building teams via the available player pool to add an additional level of strategy in how best to assemble a team.



"Fantasy football appetites have grown dramatically in recent years and many customers want more fantasy football options during the NFL season. Both die-hard sports fans and casual players are experimenting with alternate formats to complement their full-season fantasy football season. These players are turning towards short-term fantasy leagues but are either intimidated by Salary Cap leagues or completely turned off by the barrage of constant annoying commercials. We give them league options that are more enjoyable to play." said Bill Parsons, President of Maximum Fantasy Sports.



- Traditional leagues – a Total Points league featuring the most widely-accepted positions and scoring system: 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WR/TE, 1 RB/WR swing, 1 TE, 1 D, 1 K. You can find draft and non-draft leagues of different sizes and fees/payouts.



- PPR leagues – a Total Points league that resembles the Traditional league but the scoring system awards a point per reception and RB/WR TDs drop to 4 points each with bonuses awarded (extra 1 or 2 points) for longer TDs. You can find draft and non-draft leagues of different sizes and fees/payouts.



- TD Only leagues – a Total Points is a big departure from Traditional fantasy leagues and harken back to the days of scoring on paper when the Commissioner made life easy on himself and only needed to score points for Touchdowns. TD scoring only is what you will find here so you won't have to worry about drafting any idiot kickers. TD points vary with the distant of the touchdown. You can find draft and non-draft leagues of different sizes and fees/payouts.



- Injury-Proof leagues – a Total Points league that resembles the Traditional league but a Team Quarterback is used in place of an individual QB, In-game changes are allowed by Half and you can add 2 players to your bench. It is strongly recommended to use a bench RB and a bench WR from late games as injury replacements should one occur early enough in his game to allow for changing his 2nd half. Roster changes are made from the Game Roster link on the Team home page. The twist in this league is you will be able to change players at the half. This helps if you have a player that is hurt or underperforming. Of course, the first half is locked in already and you will only be able to replace the second half with another player's half that is currently open (either first or second half). You can find draft and non-draft leagues of different sizes and fees/payouts.



- 4-week Frenzy leagues – 10-team Live Draft Total Points league that runs for 4 weeks. These will be staggered throughout the year for those looking for a shorter-term league that requires more skill than luck to win. The league set-up resembles the Traditional league but an additional starting RB/WR swing position is added and the scoring system matches the standard except for ranges for the kicking and defensive statistics. The leagues that will start in week 1 will end in week 4, when the Bye weeks begin. Leagues that are fully immersed in Bye weeks will have the Bye Week Rollover feature added to their league configuration.



