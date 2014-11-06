Union, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2014 --Fox 2000 announced that actor Barry Ratcliffe will be joining the cast of their new production “The Longest Ride.”



The story follows a young couple whose lives intertwine with that of a much older man as he reflects on a lost love while he’s trapped in an automobile crash. Craig Bolotin, Brad Desch, Scott Neustadter, and Michael Weber adapted the screenplay.



Barry Ratcliffe will play the auctioneer in the film for those familiar with the book. “I’m excited to work with all these excellent actors. The script is outstanding,” Ratcliffe said.



Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey (The Fault in Our Stars, Twilight) are producing “The Longest Ride” alongside Theresa Park.

“The Longest Ride” is due out April 2015.



Ratcliffe plays the Crazy Eddie type character in the 16 Maxon automotive commercials running regularly in the Union, Newark, and Paramus New Jersey markets since the beginning of the year.



He just completed his latest film “Loomis Fargo” opposite Zach Galifianakis produced by Lorne Michaels.



About Barry Ratcliffe

Barry Ratcliffe is best known as city councilman Jason Tyler on the Lifetime drama “Army Wives”, and as an auctioneer on all 3 networks and the upcoming Nicholas Sparks film “The Longest Ride” His wide range of characters span from comedy to drama on such shows as “Nashville”, “Person of Interest”, Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and The Have Nots”, “White Collar”, “Brothers and Sisters”, the award winning “House of Cards” and many more. His film resume is equally extensive and varied from his latest “Loomis Fargo” with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson, to recreating the cowardly lion role in the feature film “Dorothy and the Witches of Oz”.



His full resume can be viewed on IMDB at http://www.imdb.me/barryratcliffe



Ratcliffe is represented by Monarch Talent, Agency Connects, and Castle Hill.