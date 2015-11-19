MAXPlaces Marketing Is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Website

Farmingdale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --MAXPlaces Marketing, LLC, is a full-service Digital Marketing firm catering to their clientele throughout the Long Island and Greater New York marketplace as well as beyond for their national and international clients. MAXPlaces was born of a simple premise – the need for professional yet affordable search engine optimization and online marketing services.



Their mission is to offer top-notch and reasonably priced web marketing solutions to enable business owners to expand their online presence, generate leads, increase sales and improve levels of productivity.



MAXPlaces is dedicated to providing search engine optimization services of the highest quality to their clients. From Organic SEO to Social Media to Pay-Per-Click Advertising, they can handle it all so you can concentrate on being more productive and growing your own business.



Google is constantly updating their search algorithm. As a result, there will never be a one-size-fits all strategy that works for all business websites. MAXPlaces is committed to staying on top of the latest trends and technologies and providing customized solutions for all of their clients.



They understand that each client has their own unique needs and goals. They strive to work hand-in-hand with you to establish a clear cut marketing solution targeting all your objectives while staying within your budget.



About MAXPlaces Marketing

MAXPlaces offers an entire suite of cutting edge Search Engine Optimization solutions designed to help you reach out to your potential customers. Their methods are designed to target quality traffic – not just quantity.



With a top notch Search Engine Optimization strategy, your business can achieve better search engine rankings, increased online visibility and a superior ROI much more quickly than ever before. Reach out to one of MAXPlaces' SEO experts today for your free consultation and let them explain how they can help take your business to the next level.