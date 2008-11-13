MaxSP Extends Data Backup and Recovery Solutions

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2008 -- MaxSP Corporation, a provider of data assurance solutions to the IT support industry, today announced major enhancements to both its Data Protection Suite (DPS), its operating system (MaxOS), and expansions of its line of customer site appliances. These enhancements and new hardware offerings bring true plug-and-play, enterprise class, onsite and encrypted offsite storage solutions to the market.



“The increasing costs of doing business along with a slowing economy makes it critical that IT support organizations utilize increased automation to meet the expanding market demand for protecting business data,” said MaxSP CEO, John Goodrich. “These improved solutions meet both customer budgets and the IT support organization productivity goals.”



Built for independent IT support organizations which are “managed service providers”, the MaxSP solution is installed in less than 30 minutes, integrates with the leading remote management systems, provides automated updates to the MaxSP Data Center, maintains onsite storage to enable bare metal restoration for easy hardware recovery, provisioning and migration, and provides complete and reliable disaster recovery.



The new 400 Series is a plug-and-play automated full-image/incremental backup system. It is also the most cost-effective data protection system available. With its fully-integrated removable hard drive within a single appliance, it offers a complete backup and recovery solution that connects easily, without changes to customer’s existing infrastructure.



New enhancements to MaxOS affect all series of MaxSP appliances, providing an updated Web interface, enhanced manageability and reporting. The new DPS 3.0 software is built on industry-leading Acronis backup and recovery software providing an enhanced level of automation. Together with MaxOS and the MaxSP customer site appliances, DPS provides a robust, economic, simple to deploy and operate, backup and recovery solution.



About MaxSP™:

MaxSP delivers automated enterprise-level data assurance solutions to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of independent IT support organizations. MaxSP’s goal is to enable managed service providers to deliver the same level of professional data protection found in America’s largest enterprises without expanding their skilled IT resources. For more information, please visit http://www.maxsp.com or contact info@maxsp.com.

