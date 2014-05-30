May Is Motorcycle Safety Month - Avoid Motorcycle Accidents in NH

Manchester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2014 --The month of May is national motorcycle safety month. This month, education programs around the country will teach the public on the importance of motorcycle awareness. Both riders and non-riders alike need to know the rules of the road in order to keep everyone safe. Below are a few safety precautions that will help to reduce accidents involving motorcycles.



Riding Safety Tips:



Motorcyclists



- Avoid poor weather conditions.

- Avoid a motorist’s blind spot.

- Always use turn signals when turning & changing lanes

- Stay sober; one of the leading causes of motorcycle accidents is drunk driving.

- Don’t speed; driving a motorcycle at speed faster than the legal limit can end in disaster.

- Other motorists should always be on the lookout for motorcycles that share the roadways.

- Ride with your lights on. If you are driving a motorcycle, you will be more visible to other motorists with your lights on.



Motorists

- Share the road, give a motorcycle the full lane width

- Allow greater following distance behind a motorcycle.

- Be extra cautious in intersections.



If Involved in a Motorcycle Accident



Who can you trust if you are the victim of someone else’s negligence while riding?



Finding a law firm who's attorneys actually ride themselves and represents bikers in New Hampshire is always a good choice. If you have been hurt while riding your bike, why not find someone that knows the riding culture to represent your case?



It is also beneficial to try and find an attorney who has achieved a Super Lawyers rating. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.



An experienced motorcycle accident attorney understands how to properly handle a motorcycle and also knows what causes accidents involving motorcycles. Actions like panic braking, counter steering, and hazard avoidance can change the outcome of a motorcycle lawsuit.



Enjoy the freedom of the open road and always use good common sense.