Maya Construction Opens Services for Millennials Who Renovate and Decorate Their Homes

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Maya Construction, a company that leads the way in kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling in the Chicago area, has opened its services to many millennials who have shown increased interest in home renovation and decoration. The company offers 15 years of experience and has completed over 400 successful projects. Studies have shown millennial homeowners are as likely as other age groups monitored to renovate homes.



While representing a smaller group than other age groups of homeowners, millennials are just as active in the area of renovating and decorating. Like other groups, they also positive views towards energy efficiency, healthy homes, and resale value. The majority also hire professionals to manage remodeling projects.



Surveys found that more than half of millennials renovated to make a newly purchased house fit their needs. In 2014, a third of them said they purchased a new home. Those in the 25 to 34-year-old range are finding the same reasons to update homes as older generations.



Millennials, therefore, can benefit from the services of Maya Construction. The company has the expertise to meet the customer's needs. In addition to kitchens, bathrooms, and basements, it can provide replacement windows, exterior siding, porches/decks, and home additions.



Free estimates are available by contacting the company online. Areas served include Skokie, Glencoe, Glenview, Des Plaines, Park Ridge, Wheeling, Lincolnwood, Evanston, and other communities throughout Chicagoland. Millennials living throughout the area can expect professional service that customers have benefited from since 1998.



Maya Construction works directly with all customers and does not rely on middlemen or outside sales people. It also has a reputation for completing work on time.



