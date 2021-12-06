Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2021 --Maya Miranda Ambarsari as a successful business owner is several industries include mining, shipping and e-commerce, also as a sociopreneur, who aims her business not only for making profit, but also considering the benefits of society and developing the environment surround the company. She has expanded business to IT industry under the name corporation PT.Teknologi Cakra Internasional and launches a business information and authentic data platform.



PT. Teknologi Cakra International has taken its commitment to authentic data to the next level with its launch of the new platform InterconnectDATA. This is yet another fascinating addition to the big data space that will enable many people to access timely insights. Teknologi Cakra International has carefully studied the big data space and concluded that the future lies in insights. That is why they created InterconnectDATA, a platform that enables global businesses and professionals to find the necessary information to aid their decisions in business.



It is an open secret that big data is crucial to the next global developmental phase. With this picture in mind, InterconnectDATA is stepping up as a business information platform in Asia that helps industry professionals streamline their business offerings. The business information platform has since its launch become a go-to for authentic data.



Its core values guide Teknologi Cakra Internasional in delivering excellent service to its clients. From innovation, agility, loyalty, and even collaboration, Teknologi Cakra International explains, "We question conventional wisdom and challenge the status quo. If there is a better way, we'll find it. We're excited by ingenuity and thrilled to try Something new. - We are also fast and flexible, dynamic and adaptive, in Delivering pragmatic and Value-based solutions to Succeed in our business."



To realize the vision for InterconnectDATA, Maya Miranda Ambarsari, a commissioner, Andreas Reza, the president commissioner, and Rany Fardiany, the Chief Executive Officer, worked tirelessly to launch this authentic data platform.



They explain, "It started with a big question. How to find authentic data and information platforms to make the best decisions. With the answers to these questions presenting limitless opportunities, InterconnectDATA was born."



Forming strong partnerships in the industry has helped propel InterconnectDATA and their parent company Teknologi Cakra International to the forefront. They have managed to partner with S&P Global, Statista, and the IDX Indonesia stock exchange.



"We work with partners around the world from individual Employers and regional startups to multinational enterprises In the public and private sectors, government, and communities."



As the new age of technology continues to lay claim on every industry, Artificial Intelligence is increasingly seeping into data and analytics. This has enabled platforms like InterconnectDATA to provide smart ways for industry professionals to gather insights around funding, acquisitions, events, and news in their industry or area of interest.



The platform is geared towards speeding up the business journey and helping people better adapt as guided by authentic data. This is especially true for those with an interest in the Bursa Efek Indonesia. "We're with you in every step of your business journey. By knowing authentic information throughout our recommendations and insights, you will continually make the best decisions."



With Teknologi Cakra International handling the Information Technology side of things, InterconnectDATA is fully immersed in becoming a big data analytic platform that will change data consumption in the world. The platform's growing popularity is a testament to the need for comprehensive data on private and public markets for various professionals. "When curiosity meets innovation, the world around us moves forward," states CEO Rany Fardiany.



Try the Interconnect Data application for free if you're looking for different ways to collect and review data collected during your market research. We'll help you find the accurate data you need to make better decisions moving forward.



Subscribe now! www.interconnectdata.com