Maybank Foundation Introduces "Financial Literacy for Kids" to Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Cambodia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Maybank Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Maybank Group, together with MoneyTree Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (Singapore) launched a programme which would help increase the level of Financial Literacy amongst school going children in Cambodia.



Named "The Maybank Foundation Cashville Kidz Financial Literacy Program", this program that ran for 3 years in Malaysia, would now be conducted in Cambodia.



In Malaysia, the programme reached approximately 150,000 kids in more than 700 schools. The Cashville Kidz animated cartoon series is produced by MoneyTree Asia Pacific and is designed to increase the level of Financial Intelligence amongst school students. The programme focuses on specific financial lessons that range from the importance of saving money to developing positive spending habits and making smart investments.



Launched with the theme "The Doorway to a Brighter Financial Future for the Next Generation of Cambodians", the event which was held at the Legend Cinema at TK Avenue was attended by Her Excellency Chea Serey, Director General, Central Banking, National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), Mr. Shahril Azuar Jimin, CEO of Maybank Foundation, Ms. Cynthia Liaw, CEO of Maybank Cambodia and Mr. Michael Reyes, CEO & Co-Founder of MoneyTree Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Also present were administrators, teachers and approximately 100 students from 7 established Schools in Phnom Penh.



"We are pleased to support a program of this nature in Cambodia as it is in line with NBC's objective to promote Financial Inclusion" H.E. Chea Serey said in her speech which also saw her engaging the students who were in attendance.



"Maybank Foundation is proud to bring Cashville Kidz to Cambodia as part of its regional initiative to champion Financial Literacy in the region" Shahril said in his opening speech. "This is the second Flagship programme of Maybank Foundation to be introduced in Cambodia – the first being a programme to train women weavers and help them increase their income level" he added.



Having also won 2 International Awards, namely the EFMA – Accenture Innovation Award 2013 in Paris and the Global CSR Award 2014 in Bali, the program is expected to run over the next 3 years in Cambodia.



As part of the program, MoneyTree will train teachers to conduct the class sessions using the animated series and a set of teaching resources created specially to increase student engagement.



This Program includes the provision of Worksheets for students, Teachers' Guidebook and a Financial Profiling assessment to track the progress of the students – making it the first–of–its–kind to be introduced in Cambodia.



In Cambodia, Maybank Foundation aims to roll out the program to more than 50 schools over 3 years. This would mark the start of Maybank Foundation's effort to champion Financial Literacy amongst the young across South East Asia.



INFORMATION:



Maybank Foundation Cashville Kidz (CVK) for Cambodia



This Programme is a flagship program under Maybank Foundation.



In Cambodia, the Maybank Foundation Cashville Kidz Financial Literacy Programme is a joint initiative of Maybank Foundation, Maybank Cambodia and MoneyTree Asia Pacific to promote and raise the financial literacy level of students in Cambodia.



About Maybank Foundation

Maybank Foundation undertakes sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives for the Maybank Group regionally in line with its mission of humanising financial services. The Foundation focuses on 6 key areas, namely Education, Community Empowerment, Healthy Living, Environmental Diversity, Arts & Culture, and Disaster Relief. In every country it operates in, Maybank Foundation is focused on activities and programmes that create meaningful, measurable and sustainable impact that differentiate the Maybank Group from its competitors, complementing its mission to humanise financial services.



MoneyTree Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Has been promoting, delivering and implementing proprietary Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship programs to schools, enrichment centers and institutions of higher learning.



About MoneyTree

MoneyTree provides content, programs, games & teaching tools to help kids and youth aged 6-22 acquire Financial Literacy knowledge to better plan their future.



