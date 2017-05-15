Maynard Toys Announces the World's First All-in-One Fidget Solution, FLIPPIT!

Springfield, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2017 --A top priority for many parents includes finding safe ways to help their children manage focus and anxiety issues. One method that has skyrocketed in popularity comes in the form of hand-held fidget tools that encourage fidgeting to increase focus and alleviate anxiety. Exciting news from Maynard Toys, who recently announced the release of FLIPPIT!, a multi-functional, highly effective, all-in-one fidget device. FLIPPIT! is the first fidget device that combines all the benefits of older tools in one synergistic design. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to bring the first run of FLIPPIT! to market, which is sure to be a high-demand product.



"FLIPPIT! is the first all-in-one fidget solution that combines the two most popular types of fidget tool on the market today, all in one FLIPPIT!," commented Steve Joseph, President, and CEO of Maynard Toys. "Even with the rising popularity of fidget tools, I meet people every day who have never heard about fidgets. After I explain how FLIPPIT! works, they usually realize they already know someone who could really use a FLIPPIT!"



According to Maynard Toys, some design highlights include a wide variety of interactive, tactile feedback features with many silent options for quiet play. The ultra-lightweight spinner design is easier to carry and reduces fatigue during one-handed use. The lighter weight spinner introduces a higher level of interactivity using quick, start and stop techniques. Remarkably, its two components—the FLIPPIT! and the FLIPPIT! ERGO™ Spinner—can be used individually or snapped together via the magnetic coupler making a "Super-Fidget", the world's first All-in-one Fidget Solution.



In addition to its popularity as a children's toy, the company reports, there is a great deal of interest in the product being used to help anxious patients in the healthcare arena. Patients of all ages can benefit from the therapeutic effects of FLIPPIT!, such as increased relaxation and anxiety relief.



Early feedback from beta testers for FLIPPIT! has been very positive across the board.



Michelle S., from Boston, recently said in a five star review, "My son has the hardest time staying calm in the car and it has made driving anywhere a real ordeal. I'm lucky enough to have beta-tested FLIPPIT! and the difference is night and day. He plays with FLIPPIT! and couldn't be better behaved. Plus there's been no sign of him getting bored with the tool that he thinks is a toy! Fully recommended."



The FLIPPIT! Kickstarter campaign is underway to bring the remarkable fidget solution to market.



For more information be sure to visit https://www.maynardtoys.com/.



Media Contact:

Maynard Toys

Address: 901 S. 2nd St., Ste 201

Springfield, IL 62704

Phone: 847-748-0800

E-Mail: info@maynardtoys.com

Web: http://www.maynardtoys.com