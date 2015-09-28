Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Committed to embracing the mind-body connection, physician and author Dr. Aunna Pourang brings integrative medicine to her new Los Angeles medical practice. Poised to address wellness via a whole person approach, Dr. Pourang employs Ayurveda, yoga, mindfulness, meditation and nutrition along with traditional medicine. With holistic practices at its bedrock, patients are educated on how to achieve optimal health by first tapping into the spiritual, psychosocial and lifestyle issues that have caused disease. Thankfully, with this tact, patients can go to the root of their ailments to bring balance to the body, the mind and the spirit.



Dr. Pourang has always been dedicated to empowering others to achieve optimal health and wellness. She was accepted to the University of Florida Junior Honors Medical Program at the young age of 19 and became a fully board certified family physician through training at Mayo Clinic. Her passion for wellness is evident as she strives to individualize care, treating the whole person and not just the disease.



"Human beings are not just a body. We also have families, relationships, thoughts, and feelings. We go to work, eat and sleep too. A pill is a 'one size fits all' bandage placed on an external symptom without addressing all of the underlying issues that contribute." says Dr. Pourang.



A proponent of healthy eating, regular exercise, and stress management, Dr. Pourang knows of what she speaks. Herself certified in kundalini yoga and reiki, she is the author of "Mediate Don't Medicate A 14-Day Journey of Letting Go and Finding Yourself". A simple workbook of self-discovery, the book gives its readers strategies such as affirmations and a gratitude log that encourage the conscious shift toward lasting change. Dr. Pourang has also contributed to articles featured in Redbook Magazine, Prevention, KevinMD and her own health and wellness blog, www.DrAunna.com



About Aunna Pourang, MD

Aunna Pourang, MD is a board certified family physician, author, and yoga teacher who practices integrative medicine in Los Angeles, CA. She incorporates her knowledge of yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and nutrition with conventional Western medicine to address the whole individual and the root causes of symptoms. Dr. Pourang received her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. She is the author of "Meditate Don't Medicate: A 14-Day Journey of Letting Go and Finding Yourself" as well as many health and wellness articles featured on her website www.DrAunna.com



