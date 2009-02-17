Mayor Richard M. Daley Proclaims March 3, 2009 “Fred Trimuel – B&G Heinz Pharmacy Day”

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2009 -- “Bringing light to a community for over forty years.” As Fred Trimuel, owner of B&G Heinz Pharmacy on the south side of Chicago, goes about his daily business of tending his loyal customers, Harry Porterfield, host of ABC 7’s “Someone You Should Know” asks him a familiar question: “How have you managed to survive?”



The answer is evident. For more than forty years, hard work, caring and sharing have been the unrelenting backbone of Fred Trimuel’s community outreach and philanthropic efforts. The dedication and values he has brought to his business has fueled his staying power. During prosperous times as well as uncertain economic times, Fred Trimuel has consistently provided employment to members of the Morgan Park community via his pharmacy. Notably, when larger, brand name chains moved into the area, B&G Heinz Pharmacy continued to survive and thrive because Fred Trimuel maintained the very principles that have sustained him to date. Principles such as integrity, honor and generosity have enabled him to continue to provide for his employees over the years.



Community outreach and philanthropy are two examples of how Fred Trimuel is making a difference. Servitude is also a critical key to his success. From helping to reduce prescription costs for seniors, to improving the lives of the elderly; to counseling youth within the community, Fred Trimuel has been a blessing to many.



In an age when some are taught to think of themselves first and of their fellow man sometimes not at all, the number of selfless contributions Fred Trimuel has made to his community is overwhelming. Championing food drives to the hungry; supporting the Chicago Police Department’s food drives; and working tirelessly to help young people stay off the streets, all these efforts comprise Fred Trimuel’s philanthropic and selfless giving.



With compassion, Fred Trimuel has mentored many a youth by encouraging them to strive for higher values and challenging them to make a difference in their communities as well as in the world. One of his constant reminders to youth is, “character is who you are when no one is watching.”



All these reasons and more is why Mayor Richard M. Daley has declared:



WHEREAS B&G Heinz Pharmacy has earned a loyal customer base that spans generations of Morgan Park residents and inspired young and old with his dedication and superb example of a life lived in service to others:



NOW, THEREFORE, I, RICHARD M. DALEY, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF CHICAGO, do hereby proclaim March 3, 2009, to be FRED TRIMUEL, B&G HEINZ PHARMACY DAY IN CHICAGO, and urge all Chicagoans to recognized Fred Trimuel for his 40 years of outstanding service to the community.



B&G Heinz Pharmacy: 559 West 103rd Street, Chicago, IL 60628, 773-238-8680

