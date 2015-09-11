Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2015 --On Saturday, September 12th, the boxing world will turn its attention to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Showtime pay-per-view event held at the MGM Grand, while leading boxing news website ProBoxing-Fans.com will showcase live Floyd Mayweather vs. Andre Berto results and round by round updates online.



The event is hailed as being the last fight in Floyd Mayweather's career. He enters the match with a record of 48-0, and a win against welterweight contender Berto would push his record to 49-0, an unbeaten ledger which matches the historic mark of Rocky Marciano. Whether or not it truly is Mayweather's last fight, he seems set on providing a show and going out in style.



Mayweather vs. Berto headlines a four-bout fight card, and ProBoxing-Fans.com will provide ongoing coverage and live results for each match leading up to the main event. The undercard includes a rematch between Roman Martinez and Orlando Salido, a super middleweight title fight between Badou Jack and George Groves, and a match between Jhonny Gonzalez and Jonathan Oquendo.



That all precedes the headline bout with the sport's undefeated, pound for pound kingpin, Mayweather, entering the ring for one last showcase. ProBoxing-Fans.com will offer nonstop updates of the Mayweather vs. Berto results, all night long. It's another way that the prominent boxing news website gives back to fight fans, and they've garnered a large following in recent years for their fight night coverage of major events.



It's the best way for fans to know exactly what happens, right as it does, without paying for the expensive pay-per-view. The detailed blow-by-blow analysis and round by round scoring will help fans feel as if they truly are watching the action for themselves, without spending an extra nickel.



On Twitter, @ProBoxingFans will also keep fans posted with the latest updates, fight scores, analysis and commentary. Fans are encouraged to interact and chime in with their own thoughts and feedback to keep the discussion going. They can also join the Boxing Heads community on Google+ to interact with thousands of fans from across the globe.



On fight night, find the live Mayweather vs. Berto results and the best and most comprehensive round by round coverage at ProBoxing-Fans.com. Visit the website in the days and weeks following the mega-event for full post-fight coverage, analysis and aftermath.



