MBA 2.0 Book Is a Response to Noticeable Lack of Coherent Material Discussing the Recent Changes in the Landscape of Modern Business

With the cost of standard MBA courses skyrocketing and the efficacy of traditional higher education in doubt, tomorrow's business leaders are looking for alternatives. Unfortunately, most business education options are outdated or ignore the fast pace of change in the business landscape today. The old ivory tower institutions simply can't keep up with accelerating technological progress and its ripple effects on markets and organizations. Can Akdeniz has written MBA 2.0: Handbook for Modern Business Practice specifically to address this problem.



MBA2.0 is drawn from research into how business is conducted today and how it will change in the future. Instead of wasting time with outdated theories and models, it elucidates powerful ideas and techniques that can be immediately applied. Its touchstones are the real-life strategies of dynamic leaders like Reed Hastings, Steve Jobs, Sergey Brin and Bill Gates. MBA 2.0 boils down the cutting edge of business administration into an accessible text that redefines how we think about business in the 21st century.



Mr. Akdeniz has intimate experience with the issues he tackles in his book. According to Can, “This is above all a personal work… In my own experience running a business, I have often found myself facing a brick wall, or been confounded by seemingly irreconcilable choices. Compiling the ideas in this book has helped me understand my own environment and empowered me to move forward confidently, knowing I’ve done the necessary research.” Mr. Akdeniz carved out his niche in both the corporate and non-profit worlds as an entrepreneur, author, and consultant. Along the way he made it his mission to record and analyze his experiences for the benefit of future leaders. Can brings all of this experience to bear in MBA 2.0, unlocking the hidden potential of new trends, deciphering their impact and finding innovative solutions to the issues of our time.



About Can Akdeniz

Can Akdeniz is the author of MBA 2.0 and the founder of Compressed Business Education (CBE), a company committed to improving the performance of professionals and organizations by gathering and sharing exceptional knowledge and ideas. Can brings his insightful advice and practical knowledge to an audience that ranges from entrepreneurs to market leaders. Business professionals of all levels can benefit from his innovative ideas and sensible approach in exploring the most important issues and trends that shape today's society, particularly in the fast-paced world of business.



