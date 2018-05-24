MB&A Awarded Modification to GSA Schedule 70 Contract

Arlington, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2018 --Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, LLC (MB&A) announced today that they have been awarded the GSA IT Schedule 70 – Health IT Special Item Number (SIN) 132-56. The GSA Health IT SIN 132-56 has a projected value of over $10 Billion, over the next five years and is available to all U.S. Government Agencies. MB&A currently provides these critical services and support to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). MB&A is excited to expand the company's capability to provide GSA's Health IT 132-56 centered services to all relevant government agencies, industry partners and clients.



MB&A has expertise to provide the following offerings under the SIN 132-56:



- Innovative Health IT Solutions

- Health Surveys

- Health Inspections

- Health Analytics

- Emerging Health IT Research

- Other Health IT Services



MB&A focuses on making automated data gathering activities transparent, safe, and turnkey for the Health sector. Leveraging the award-winning Salesforce.com platform, MB&A produces the Extensible Assessment Manager (ExAM, ExAM4Enteprise.com), available on the Salesforce AppExchange, to enable enterprise-class data gathering system that eliminates inconsistencies, improves standardization, with complete mobility.



Joshua Millsapps, Senior Partner at MB&A said of the company's capabilities, "This contract will allow our customers a very flexible contracting vehicle to improve Salesforce implementation services for all Federal Agencies, but particularly for those supporting Health IT Services."



MB&A offers a suite of Health IT services under the Health IT SIN to include healthcare services that are key to innovative and cutting-edge opportunities.



About Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A)

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is an Arlington, Virginia based, Department of Veterans Affairs certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Virginia certified Small, Women and Minority Business (SWAM #716503). MB&A has unique qualifications in delivering Salesforce implementations. MB&A is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Silver Partner with Salesforce, and a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner.



Contact:

Erik Ballinger

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates, LLC

Erik.Ballinger@mbaoutcome.com

703-OUTCOME



Websites:

http://www.mbaoutcome.com

http://www.exam4enterprise.com

http://www.exam4inspections.com



Social Media:

https://twitter.com/MBAOutcome

https://www.facebook.com/mbaoutcome/

https://twitter.com/ExAM4Enterprise