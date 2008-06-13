MBIA Inc. (MBI) CEO's Letter to Shareholders Increases Share Prices, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of “MBIA Inc. CEO's Letter to Shareholders Increases Share Prices”



MBIA chairman and CEO discussed downgrade from Standard & Poor's



”Shares of MBIA surged yesterday after the company's chairman and CEO Jay Brown sent a letter to shareholders expressing the company's effort to increase shareholder value. In the letter, Brown discussed the company's downgrade from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services…



“According to Brown, MBIA may turn back from its original intention, to use $900 million in proceeds from the sale of stock to shore up its capital reserves, because of the downgrades. However, he said the company plans to set up one of its subsidiaries as a Triple-A subsidiary for a new public finance business and disclosed suggestions he's received to ‘Increase shareholder value by either a special dividend or a share buyback’…”



